Father Marjan L. Bober, retired pastor, dies

Father Marjan Louis Bober, 83, a priest of the Diocese of Camden for over 50 years, and pastor in Camden and Collings Lakes, died on July 23.

Before his retirement from active duty in 2004, he had been a shepherd to the community of Our Lady of Lakes in Collings Lakes since 1989, and before that, pastor at Camden’s Saint John the Baptist, 1984-89.

Born in Poland on March 28, 1934, his path to the priesthood began at SS. Cyril and Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lake, Michigan.

At 29 years of age, he was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Camden, on May 25, 1963, and began his priestly ministry at Saint Agnes, Blackwood, serving as parochial vicar there until the next year.

Father Bober also served the faithful as parochial vicar at Saint Joseph, Camden (1964-66, 1968-70); Saint John, Collingswood (1966-68); Saint Cecilia, Pennsauken (1970-1974); Assumption, Atco (1974-77); Saints Peter and Paul, Turnersville (1978-82); and Saint Gregory, Magnolia (1982-84).

In the 1980s, Father Bober was instrumental in raising funds for a new parish church in his native village of Zarnowa in southern Poland. One of the church’s three bells was dedicated to him, and he travelled

to his homeland for the dedication ceremony.

A funeral Mass was celebrated in Florida on July 26. At the family’s request, the burial was private.

A memorial Mass for Father Bober will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 12:05 p.m.