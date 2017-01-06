Feb. 11, a day for peace and justice advocates

Save the date: Feb. 11, Saturday from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m., the Peace Community of Sacred Heart Parish in Camden, Broadway and Ferry Avenue, will host its annual gathering of peace and justice advocates from the area, as it has for several years. Do you wonder how you can catch up on global issues right near home on controversies like climate change in a way you can understand? Have you wished for something friendly like a parish church to present qualified speakers on topics like the country’s permanent war economy or government surveillance of private citizens? This is your chance. There is no cost but offerings are accepted.

On Feb. 11, author Jeremy Scahill and activist Alison Macrina will present “Waging Peace in a Time of Fear and Surveillance.” The public is invited and will be well rewarded for a social justice interest, now more timely than ever. Scahill was nominated for a 2014 Academy Award for “Dirty Wars,” which he produced and narrates. He wrote “The Assassination Complex.” From Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen he has sent in investigatory reporting, the kind we see on “Sixty Minutes.” With Glenn Greenwald and Laura Poitras, he cofounded The Intercept. He takes inspiration from Catholic standard bearers Dorothy Day of the Catholic Worker, and Rev. Daniel Berrigan, S.J.

He will be joined by Alison Macrina, a South Jersey native who takes credit for the Library Freedom Project, an educational effort to make librarians aware of government attempts to gather clandestine information on ordinary citizens via digital surveillance of what material they borrow from public libraries. And you thought Watergate ended all that. For her efforts she won the Knight Foundation award. She was featured in Nation magazine and co-authored “We Are All Suspects.” Alison is also a core contributor to the Tor Project, an organization that builds privacy-enhancing software to help protect human rights on the internet.

Some of the topics she will cover are how the Obama Administration built the world’s greatest surveillance apparatus, which will shortly be handed on to the Trump government. She will explain how the design of the internet allows for this to happen, and the ways that corporate data mining and criminal hacking are issues of social and economic justice. This will lead to how all this surveillance has been used in the past against American Muslims, immigrants and dissidents, and therefore how it can be expected to continue in a new administration. Given what the Trump nucleus has said and threatened so far, what impressions do these statements say will be the motif of watching those who voted for the other candidate?

Macrina will offer what we can do to protect ourselves, and how this protection is an act of solidarity because it provides cover traffic and because it helps realize the democratic power of the internet. This will demonstrate how people can use technology in other fights, like privacy-enhancing technologies that can help undocumented immigrants.

Do you share my incomprehension at how so many Americans stayed home on Nov. 8, which in fact clinched the election? The percentage of voters exercising their franchise was a sad 58, a testimony to near national narcolepsy. A mere hundred seven thousand votes in the three critical Rust Belt states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin gave us what 2.6 million more popular votes could not deliver. Say what you want about the Constitution’s electoral college and how it was devised to help citizens in under-populated states to choose a president. That however is the law, and for the fifth time in history it has seen to the election of the candidate with fewer overall votes but winning the critical electoral count. It was meant by the founding fathers to curb the tyranny of the majority.

Say what you want, but the trouble is that there are too few opportunities for us to say anything any time. The Peace Community at Sacred Heart annually makes possible a forum staffed by dynamic speakers to provide a speaking and listening experience. It’s one of the few such efforts I publicize. Should we stay home from this, the way so many did on Election Day? They ask discontent citizens whether they voted. Someone might ask us if we passed up the chance to delve into topics of vital concern to us all.

And if all this were not enough, they will provide lunch on Feb. 11 if they know you are coming. Contact Linda Hayes at lhayes407@comcast.net