Food donations, by the pound

Across the Diocese of Camden, a total of 81,247 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected as part of the sixth Annual Camden Diocesan FaithFULL Food Drive. This generous display of Lenten mercy will be most appreciated by the individuals, families and partners who will receive them through the six food banks run by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden, as well as the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

Throughout the year, staff and volunteers from these organizations will organize, sort and distribute the food items to where they are needed.

Though the FaithFULL Food Drive occurs once a year, donations are accepted year-round and can be dropped off at any Catholic Charities Family and Community Service Centers. To view these locations across the diocese visit: https://catholiccharitiescamden.org/locations/

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden, and the Diocesan Office of Life and Justice have expressed their gratitude to parishes and individuals who participated in this drive.