Our Lady of the Lakes Church 19 Malaga Road, Collings Lakes, Designer Bag Bingo, Friday, March 3. Doors open 5:30, games begin 7 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 at door, reserve tables of 8 now. Door Prizes, 50/50, basket raffle. Call Dot Reynolds, 609-561-8313 or email ollre@comcast.net

Knights of Columbus #7800 Night of the Races, have your St. Paddy’s party at our house, Saturday, March 18, from 6:30-11 p.m. $15 per person for table of 10; $20 single; $25 at door. Horses are $10. Price includes admission, buffet dinner, desserts, beer and setups. For ticket, horses, info, call Eric, 215-300-8884 or Mark, 856-627-8511.

St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Hammonton, special concert benefit, Friday, March 17, at the Tropicana, Atlantic City (2831 Boardwalk) featuring America’s favorite Neapolitan pop crooner, Patrizio Buanne. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8. Tickets available at the Tropicana Box Office, and through Ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000.

South Jersey Cursillo Fundraiser and Grand Gathering, Feb. 18, St. Isidore the Farmer Church Hall, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland; 6:30 p.m., hors d’oeuvres, followed by a pasta dinner. To make a contribution to the Chinese Auction, call Kate Sanderson, 856-468-4356. Live music, photo booth, family, BYOB. Tickets, $10, to purchase contact Val Vassallo, 856-697-1064 or tmvplu@comcast.net Tickets available at the door.

Christ Child Society presents the 33rd annual luncheon, “April In Paris,” Sunday, April 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grand Hotel Ballroom, 1045 Beach Ave., Cape May. Cash bar, prizes, raffles, 50/50, Chinese auction, entertainment by Bitter Sweet and Parisian Street Music. All are welcome. Tickets, $35; all proceeds benefit children in need in the area. Contact Kay, 609-729-5773.

Hopeworks ‘N Camden, 543 State St., Camden, annual golf outing, May 8, The Union League Golf Club of Torresdale. More info: 856-365-4673.

St. Peter Church, 43 West Maple Ave., Merchantville, Flea Market, Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lots of good food will be available. Vendors, $20, includes a table. For more information contact Jo, 856-667-5237.

St. Mary Parish, Gloucester City weekly bingo on Sundays, at the Pine Grove Fire Hall, Gloucester City. Bingo begins at 1 p.m., door opens at noon. There will be a full kitchen offering lunch and dinner. For info, call the rectory at 856-456-0052.