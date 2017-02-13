Fundraiser
Our Lady of the Lakes Church 19 Malaga Road, Collings Lakes, Designer Bag Bingo, Friday, March 3. Doors open 5:30, games begin 7 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 at door, reserve tables of 8 now. Door Prizes, 50/50, basket raffle. Call Dot Reynolds, 609-561-8313 or email ollre@comcast.net
Knights of Columbus #7800 Night of the Races, have your St. Paddy’s party at our house, Saturday, March 18, from 6:30-11 p.m. $15 per person for table of 10; $20 single; $25 at door. Horses are $10. Price includes admission, buffet dinner, desserts, beer and setups. For ticket, horses, info, call Eric, 215-300-8884 or Mark, 856-627-8511.
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Hammonton, special concert benefit, Friday, March 17, at the Tropicana, Atlantic City (2831 Boardwalk) featuring America’s favorite Neapolitan pop crooner, Patrizio Buanne. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8. Tickets available at the Tropicana Box Office, and through Ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000.
South Jersey Cursillo Fundraiser and Grand Gathering, Feb. 18, St. Isidore the Farmer Church Hall, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland; 6:30 p.m., hors d’oeuvres, followed by a pasta dinner. To make a contribution to the Chinese Auction, call Kate Sanderson, 856-468-4356. Live music, photo booth, family, BYOB. Tickets, $10, to purchase contact Val Vassallo, 856-697-1064 or tmvplu@comcast.net Tickets available at the door.
Christ Child Society presents the 33rd annual luncheon, “April In Paris,” Sunday, April 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grand Hotel Ballroom, 1045 Beach Ave., Cape May. Cash bar, prizes, raffles, 50/50, Chinese auction, entertainment by Bitter Sweet and Parisian Street Music. All are welcome. Tickets, $35; all proceeds benefit children in need in the area. Contact Kay, 609-729-5773.
Hopeworks ‘N Camden, 543 State St., Camden, annual golf outing, May 8, The Union League Golf Club of Torresdale. More info: 856-365-4673.
St. Peter Church, 43 West Maple Ave., Merchantville, Flea Market, Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lots of good food will be available. Vendors, $20, includes a table. For more information contact Jo, 856-667-5237.
St. Mary Parish, Gloucester City weekly bingo on Sundays, at the Pine Grove Fire Hall, Gloucester City. Bingo begins at 1 p.m., door opens at noon. There will be a full kitchen offering lunch and dinner. For info, call the rectory at 856-456-0052.
Weekly Bingo, St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, Monsignor Rocco Continillo Hall, 369 Georgetown Rd., Carneys Point, every Thursday at 7 p.m. 13 games w/Progressive Jackpot.
Holy Trinity Regional School, Westville Grove, has Bingo Every Sunday Night! Doors open at 5pm and Games begin at 7pm. Admission: $1.00 Books to Play: $1.00 each. Exciting new “WIZARD OF OZ” GAMES AS WELL AS AN ARRAY OF NEW PRIZES! Progressive jackpot is over $1,400! For more information, please contact our Marketing Coordinator, Michelle DiCapua at 856-848-6826 or marketing@holytrinityregionalschool.org
Bingo at St. Peter in Merchantville, Wednesdays, doors will open at 5:30 p.m., food will be available for purchase; Bingo will start at 7 p.m., 15 games including a progressive jackpot; Pastors Hall, located below the church. For more info call 856-663-1373.
St. Stephen Parish, Pennsauken and Knights of Columbus Council 3512, working together to build “Prayer Pavers to Our Lady.” Order forms after weekend Masses or online at www.StStephensPennsauken.com For more information, contact Michael Ciarrocca, 856-425-4799 or Ciarrocca@juno.com
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Progressive Bingo Wednesdays at 100 South Ave., Lindenwold, and Wednesdays and Fridays at 55 Warwick Road, Stratford, doors open 5:30 p.m. Call 856-783-3088.
The Christ Child Society, North Cape May, needs new cribs, other baby furniture and clothing and layettes for babies in need and coats and hats to help children in need in the community. Items go directly to the children through local agencies. Monetary donations of any amount are greatly appreciated, payable to the Christ Child Society, PO Box 882, North Cape May, NJ 08204 or for more information, call 609-602-7682.