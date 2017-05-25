Gathering will introduce new initiative to save babies 0 by admin May 25, 2017

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Shrine, Lindenwold, will host a gathering on Thursday, June 8, at 7 p.m. for anyone interested in learning of a new initiative that highlights the humanity of the unborn. It is called the 20/20 Project, and it has legislative, educational and spiritual components, with a goal to ban abortions after 20 weeks by the year 2020 as a first step in ending abortion. This project has been received well in the northern part of the state, but has not been introduced in the Camden Diocese yet.

Christine Flaherty of LIFENET will be the guest speaker. Flaherty, who works out of the Newark Archdiocesan Center, has worked to mobilize people from a variety of churches, respect life organizations, and faith-based groups, such as the Knights of Columbus, the Archdiocese of Newark and Diocese of Metuchen, and New Jersey Right to Life, to focus on this common goal. The effort is grounded in prayer, with more than 1,000 Masses to be said this year for the protection of babies in the womb and their families.

This past March, the efforts of the project leaders resulted in the “Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act” being introduced into the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate (A3452 and S2016). The bill is currently in the Assembly Health and Senior Services Committee.

All interested individuals are welcome to the June 8 gathering in the Our Lady of Grace Chapel in the school building across South Street from Saint Lawrence Church at 135 North White Horse Pike, Lindenwold. People who are involved as parish Respect Life or Life and Justice coordinators are especially encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be served. To RSVP or for more information or directions, call Mary Ann Chezik at 609-707-1725 or email her at machezik@gmail.com.