Gratitude for the gifts of women religious

Bishop Dennis Sullivan celebrated the World Day for Consecrated Life on Feb. 2, honoring the men and women religious throughout the Diocese of Camden for their service and dedication.

During the Eucharistic Celebration at Sewell’s Church of the Holy Family, religious jubilarians celebrating 70, 65, 60, 50, 40 and 25 years of ministry were honored. Representing a number of different religious communities, all brought invited guests.

Following the homily, the jubilarians moved to the center aisle and, facing the bishop, renewed their vows of chastity, poverty and obedience.

Music was provided by the Holy Spirit High School (Absecon) Chorus, under the direction of Claire Collins.

At the following luncheon, Bishop Sullivan presented each with a gift as a token of appreciation for their witness.

Bishop’s presence and gratitude were “a beautiful tribute to all the consecrated,” said Sister Mary McGarrity, the Diocese of Camden’s Delegate for Women Religious.

In 1997, the World Day for Consecrated Life was instituted by Pope Saint John Paul II, for faithful to remember and pray for women and men in consecrated life. The celebration is attached to the feast of the Presentation of the Lord on Feb. 2, or Candlemas Day, the day on which candles are blessed symbolizing Christ as the light of the world. In the model of Jesus, these men and women are called to be lights of the Gospel.