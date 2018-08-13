Health Events/Programs

Infant Jesus Nursing Ministry, will host “Having the Talk,” to learn about aging, end of life planning and what is available to you and your loved ones before the need arises, Saturday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, in the ministry center. Free program and continental breakfast included. Register with Madeline Mills, RN, at nursingministry14@gmail.com or call 856-580-4818.

Lourdes Wellness Services schedules and programs: Renew Revitalize Yoga, Basic Yoga, Chair Yoga, Relax & Renew Yoga, Tai Chi Chih. FREE programs from Lourdes Live Well Club, Stretch & Rewind, Alzheimers Disease & Cognitive Disorders. Acupuncture and Hypno-Therapy, call 856-869-8190 (www.lourdesnet.org/wellness) for information or to schedule an appointment. Diabetes Support Groups: Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County and LourdesCare at Cherry Hill; Cancer Support Group: LourdesCare at Cherry Hill. For more information, call 1-888-LOURDES or go to the website: www.LourdesWellnessCenter.org and click on a program. Summer at the Club, Cherry Hill Health & Racquet Club, offers a special Lourdes member rate. Call 856-429-1388 or download a free guest pass: https://chhrc.com/