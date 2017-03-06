Lourdes Wellness Services, new/upcoming programs: Basic Yoga, Tai Chi Chih, Chair Yoga, Relax, Renew & Revitalize, Low Impact Sculpt & Tone, Relax & Renew Yoga, Special Free Lectures, Spirituality & Creativity programs and March Hypno-Counseling Special. For more information, call 1-888-LOURDES or go to the website: www.LourdesWellnessCenter.org and click on a program.

Lourdes Wellness Services, offers Cupping done by Acupuncturists Lydia Reese and Sheri Krauss. Cupping improves the circulation of blood and lymph. It also regulates and improves the functioning of the autonomic nervous system while locally providing a relief of pain and a relaxation and increased suppleness of stiff tendons and muscles. To schedule your appointment for acupuncture with cupping call Lourdes Wellness, 856-869-8190.

Lourdes Live Well Club features programming year-round for those 50 years of age or better. To join the club for free and be notified of upcoming programs, call Tina, 609-326-6041. If you’re an existing club member, just click through or call 1-888-LOURDES to register for any program.