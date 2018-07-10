Healthcare

, July 10, 2018

St. Katharine Drexel Parish Nurse Health Ministry, 6075 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, will present “Having the Talk,” information for all ages, Saturday, Aug. 4. Registration at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join us for lunch and a free program in learning about aging, end of life planning and what is available for you and your loved ones before the need arises. Speakers include: A pastor, physician, lawyer, and representatives from VITALity Healthcare Services, hospice care, funeral director and South Jersey Catholic Cemeteries. To register call the parish office, 609-645-7313 or Mila, 609-204-8076.

Categories: Around The Diocese

About Author

Carmela Malerba

Carmela Malerba

Related Articles

Meeting/Program/Seminar

Meeting/Program/Seminar

School Registration

School Registration

Health

Health

Social

Social

Natural Family Planning

Natural Family Planning

Camp

Camp

School Activity/Event/News

School Activity/Event/News

Reunion

Reunion