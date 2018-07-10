Healthcare
St. Katharine Drexel Parish Nurse Health Ministry, 6075 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, will present “Having the Talk,” information for all ages, Saturday, Aug. 4. Registration at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join us for lunch and a free program in learning about aging, end of life planning and what is available for you and your loved ones before the need arises. Speakers include: A pastor, physician, lawyer, and representatives from VITALity Healthcare Services, hospice care, funeral director and South Jersey Catholic Cemeteries. To register call the parish office, 609-645-7313 or Mila, 609-204-8076.
