Hello to a new school year

Walking, or arriving by bus or car, students said good bye to their parents and hello to their teachers as they began the new academic year on Sept. 5. A girl gets a good luck hug at Saint Vincent de Paul School, Mays Landing.
Friends hold hands as they leave the bus. Photos by Alan M. Dumoff
Ray Bonnette, principal at Good Shepherd Regional School, Collingswood, talks to students with September birthdays. Photo by James A. McBride
Students at Christ the King Regional School, Haddonfield, pose around the school sign. Photo by Mary Beth Peabody