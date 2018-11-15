Help keep children safe at school

Help keep children safe at school
, November 15, 2018

A bill introduced in the State Senate and State Assembly would double the per-pupil allotment for security – from $75 to $150 in the current school year – for non-public school students. This funding is critical as we know faith-based institutions are targets for violence. Students in South Jersey Catholic Schools need your help to make this legislation a reality. Time is tight as the legislative process is already underway. Please call your state legislators today and ask for their support.

Click on the link for more information:  Action Alert Security Funds

