High School Senior Showcase 2017: Gloucester Catholic

Second in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Today: Gloucester Catholic High School, Gloucester City

Juliana Berardi

High School Activities: Student Council, Newspaper, Cheerleading

Plans for the Fall: Ursinus College, Collegeville, Pa

One piece of advice for incoming freshmen: Live every second of each day of high school with appreciation, fun, smiles, respect and love. These days go by so quickly and will be over before you even know it!

Ryan Cassidy



High School Activities: Student Council, Ronald McDonald Teen Advisory, National Honor Society

Plans for the Fall: Boston College

Funniest High School Memory: Traveling to Europe with a group of friends and belting out songs from “Les Miserables”

Haley Finley

High School Activities: Cross Country, Liturgy Club, National Honor Society

Plans for the Fall: Arcadia University, Glenside, PA

What she appreciates about going to a Catholic high school: How well Gloucester Catholic has prepared me for life beyond high school and college. Catholic school has also given me the opportunity to strengthen my faith and become closer to God, an opportunity I feel I would not have had if I went to public school.

Daniel O’Shea



High School Activities: Student Council, Soccer, Ski Club

Plans for the Fall: Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ

One piece of advice for incoming freshmen: Get involved!