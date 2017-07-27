High School Senior Showcase 2017: Holy Spirit

High School Senior Showcase 2017: Holy Spirit
, July 27, 2017

 

 

 

Third in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Today: Holy Spirit High School, Absecon

Lily Rose Cosgrove

High School Activities: Musicals, Art

Plans for the Fall: Saint Joseph University, Philadelphia

What she appreciates most about going to a Catholic high school:  I appreciate how I was able to grow and develop my faith in a nurturing environment.

 

 

 

 

 

Patrick MacDonald

High School Activities: Nationals Honors Society, Ski Club

Plans for the Fall: Stockton University, Galloway Township

Funniest High School Memory: When the water fountain caught on fire. How ironic.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ryan Maslowas

High School Activities: Boy Scouts, Math Tutoring

Plans for the FallEmbry Riddle Aeronautical University

What he appreciates most about going to a Catholic high school: Catholic High schools have an atmosphere where teachers are passionate about their job and always willing to help in any way possible.

 

 

 

 

 

Caitlin Mensah

High School Activities: Choir, Rowing, Liturgy Club, Spartan TV

Plans for the FallAmerican University, Washington, D.C.

What she will miss the most about high school: I will definitely miss my friends and the relationships I have made over the last four years. It is unbelievable to know that these four years truly did fly by before my eyes. The friendships I have made have shaped me into the person I am and I know that I will have those very friendships to last a lifetime.

