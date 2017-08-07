High School Senior Showcase 2017: Saint Augustine Prep

High School Senior Showcase 2017: Saint Augustine Prep
, August 7, 2017

 

 

 

Sixth in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Today: Saint Augustine Preparatory School, Richland

 

Kyle Abo

High School Activities: Band, Environment Club, Knights of Saint Augustine

Plans for the Fall: Villanova University, Philadelphia, PA

Funniest high school memory: During my junior year, the seniors pranked the entire school community by paying a local petting zoo to come to school. When the petting zoo arrived, all of the students and teachers were simply flabbergasted when livestock and other assorted animals were released for everyone to see and touch.

 

 

 

 

 

Damon Briggs

High School Activities: Soccer, Interact Club, Medical Club

Plans for the Fall: Ursinus College, Collegeville, PA

What he appreciates most about going to a Catholic high schoolI appreciated going to a Catholic high school because I was able to receive an education, based on the spiritual and moral principles found in the gospel of Jesus Christ, that will serve as the platform I use to launch myself into my future endeavors.

 

 

 

 

 

Matthew Fisher

High School Activities: Track and Field, Student Government, Classics Club

Plans for the FallGeorgetown University, Washington, D.C.

What he will miss the most about high school:  The friends I’ve made throughout the years (who will hopefully stay in touch) and the teachers with whom I have formed special bonds, which go far beyond the classroom.

 

 

 

 

 

