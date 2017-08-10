High School Senior Showcase 2017: Saint Joseph

Seventh in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Previously: Saint Augustine Prep; Our Lady of Mercy Academy; Paul VI; Holy Spirit; Gloucester Catholic; Camden Catholic

Today: Saint Joseph High School, Hammonton

Olivia Craig

High School Activities: Track, Soccer, Cross Country

Plans for the Fall: DeSales University, Center Valley, PA

What she will miss the most about high school: I will miss the family atmosphere the most. After four years of high school, I’ve truly become so close with my classmates, as well as my teachers. I am going to miss being around them every day.

Elijah Hardee



High School Activities: Student Government, Marketing Assistant, Wrestling

Plans for the Fall: Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant, MI

What he appreciates most about going to a Catholic high school: When you attend a Catholic school, you will not only leave with a great education, you will graduate with an understanding of what it takes to become a respected man or woman in society. You will learn what it takes to live your life in unity with God. You will find out who you really are.

Domenico “Nico” Marts

High School Activities: Golf, Bowling

Plans for the Fall: Pennco Tech, Blackwood, NJ

One piece of advice for incoming freshmen: Just be yourself. Come into freshman year and make the most out of it because high school flies by! Make new friends and step out of your comfort zone to explore new things. Do not hold back, follow your heart, and do not be afraid to fail.

Sarah Matro

High School Activities: Basketball, Soccer, Field Hockey

Plans for the Fall: Delaware Valley University, Doylestown, PA

What she appreciates most about going to a Catholic high school: I appreciate the Catholic values I grew up learning, as well as the family-like atmosphere I’ve experienced during the past 12 years. I truly believe that going to Catholic School teaches you to respect others and how to treat one another.