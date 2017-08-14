High School Senior Showcase 2017: Wildwood Catholic

Last in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Previously: Saint Joseph; Saint Augustine Prep; Our Lady of Mercy Academy; Paul VI; Holy Spirit; Gloucester Catholic; Camden Catholic

Today: Wildwood Catholic, North Wildwood

Casey Manera

High School Activities: Softball, National Honor Society, Crochet/Knitting Club

Plans for the Fall: Unity College, Unity, ME

What she will miss the most about high school: I will miss the belly laughs shared with my friends at lunch laughing at some kind of corny joke. I will miss being carefree in the hallways and enjoying each day… [in] the company of great people. I will miss all the relationships I’ve made with teachers and students.

Maryanne Mathis



High School Activities: Mock Trial, Student Council, Yearbook

Plans for the Fall: University of Scranton, Scranton, PA

What she appreciates most about going to a Catholic high school: The freedom to express and practice my faith is the best thing about Catholic school.

Thomas Piro

High School Activities: Campus Ministry, National Honor Society, Golf

Plans for the Fall: Saint Andrew’s Seminary at Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ

What he appreciates most about going to a Catholic high school: I appreciate the spiritual environment of the school. Whenever I was stressed or worried or had a lot of assignments, I always knew that I could walk down the hallway and sit in silence in the chapel to calm down.

Alexander Sakena

High School Activities: Soccer, golf, student council, Transfer Student Liaison

Plans for the Fall: St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, PA

Tell us one piece of advice you have for incoming freshmen: Do as much as you can, and don’t shy away from it. If you are thinking about joining a club, go for it! If you want to play a sport just do it! It’s the best way to make friends. Good luck to all the freshmen!