High School Senior Showcase 2017: Wildwood Catholic
August 14, 2017

 

Last in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Previously: Saint JosephSaint Augustine PrepOur Lady of Mercy AcademyPaul VIHoly SpiritGloucester Catholic; Camden Catholic 

Today: Wildwood Catholic, North Wildwood

 

Casey Manera

High School Activities: Softball, National Honor Society, Crochet/Knitting Club

Plans for the Fall: Unity College, Unity, ME

What she will miss the most about high school:  I will miss the belly laughs shared with my friends at lunch laughing at some kind of corny joke. I will miss being carefree in the hallways and enjoying each day… [in] the company of great people. I will miss all the relationships I've made with teachers and students.

 

 

 

 

Maryanne Mathis

High School Activities: Mock Trial, Student Council, Yearbook

Plans for the Fall: University of Scranton, Scranton, PA

What she appreciates most about going to a Catholic high school: The freedom to express and practice my faith is the best thing about Catholic school.

 

 

 

 

 

Thomas Piro

High School ActivitiesCampus Ministry, National Honor Society, Golf

Plans for the FallSaint Andrew’s Seminary at Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ

What he appreciates most about going to a Catholic high school:  I appreciate the spiritual environment of the school. Whenever I was stressed or worried or had a lot of assignments, I always knew that I could walk down the hallway and sit in silence in the chapel to calm down.

 

 

 

 

 

Alexander Sakena

High School Activities: Soccer, golf, student council, Transfer Student Liaison

Plans for the Fall: St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, PA

Tell us one piece of advice you have for incoming freshmen:  Do as much as you can, and don’t shy away from it. If you are thinking about joining a club, go for it! If you want to play a sport just do it! It’s the best way to make friends. Good luck to all the freshmen!

Categories: Catholic School News, Catholic Schools

About Author

Peter G. Sánchez

