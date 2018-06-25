High School Senior Showcase 2018: Holy Spirit

Sixth in a nine-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Previously: Our Lady of Mercy Academy; Paul VI; Saint Augustine Prep; Saint Joseph; Wildwood Catholic

Today: Holy Spirit, Absecon

Jack Bannan

High School Activities: Band, Mock Trial, School Musical, Tennis

Plans for the Fall: University of Notre Dame, studying Electrical Engineering

Favorite High School Memory: Being on the stage in my school’s productions and being part of a great cast of friends. I will never forget my first performance in Oliver! freshmen year and seeing the large crowd of people as I was on stage. I also loved playing Pinocchio in this year’s production of Shrek and having a lead for the first time.

Sophia Bulgarelli

High School Activities: Varsity Lacrosse, Varsity Field Hockey, National Honor Society, Spartan Ambassador

Plans for the Fall: Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY

What she most appreciates about going to a Catholic school: I appreciate the sense of being a family at a Catholic high school. Before attending Holy Spirit I attended a public high school my freshman and sophomore year. Although I enjoyed my time there something just didn’t feel right. So when I moved to South Jersey my junior year and joined the Spartan family I knew exactly what I was missing at my previous school, and that was my Catholic faith. Having the Catholic faith be involved in my day-to-day life at school allowed me to grow with my fellow peers and become closer as a family. We all have the same beliefs and I know that if I ever needed someone to lean on anyone from Holy Spirit High School would be there for me.

Samantha Grahsler



High School Activities: Dance, Crew, Cheerleading, Baseball Manager, Football Manager

Plans for the Fall: Towson University, Maryland (Nursing Major)

Someone who made a significant impact on her life: My guidance counselor, Ms. Sheets is one of a kind. I am the oldest child in my family, so the college decision process was very unfamiliar to my family. Ms. Sheets made the process easier by providing timelines, holding classes, meetings and workshops, tracking paperwork, and providing assistance every step of the way. Thanks to her, this process became smooth, enjoyable, and easy. I was able to finish out my senior year stress-free, and happy with my college decision and the steps I took to make it there.

Nickolas Naticchione

High School Activities: Liturgy Club, Golf, National Honor Society

Plans for the Fall: Saint Andrew’s Seminary at Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ

Favorite High School Memory: My experience of the Kairos retreat program. In junior year, I had the opportunity to make my Kairos as a member of Holy Spirit’s first Kairos team, and I also was a leader of Holy Spirit’s first Kairos retreat. Through Kairos, I strengthened and established four friendships which will last for many years.