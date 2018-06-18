High School Senior Showcase 2018: Wildwood Catholic

First in a nine-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Today: Wildwood Catholic, North Wildwood

Julianna Roche

High School Activities: Forensics, Varsity Soccer, Hand-to-Hand Mission to Haiti

Plans for the Fall: Somewhere in Germany! I’ll be living in Europe for 10 months representing the United States State Department and speaking three languages that aren’t English

What she appreciates most about going to a Catholic high school: The uniform includes Vans.

Micah Rucci



High School Activities: Student Council, Basketball Announcing, Campus Ministry

Plans for the Fall: Media Studies and Spanish at the University of Virginia

His favorite teacher: I can easily say my Junior Year AP Language and Composition teacher, Laura Hancq, has been the best teacher and mentor I’ve ever had. Although I only had Ms. Hancq for a year, she taught me more about literature and creative expression than I could’ve ever asked for. Ms. Hancq is the kind of teacher who is in it for more than a paycheck; she is genuinely invested in the lives of her students and wants nothing more than to see them succeed beyond their wildest dreams. For everything she has taught me, I thank her with all my heart.

Aidan Sorenson

High School Activities: Tennis, Art Club, National Honor Society, Forensics

Plans for the Fall: Rowan University, Glassboro, with a Major in Electrical and Computer Engineering.

One piece of advice for incoming freshmen: Participate in any and all activities available to you, whether or not you think you will like them- you may surprise yourself, and will undoubtedly meet friends to last a lifetime.

Sarah Stuart

High School Activities: Soccer, Swimming, Crusader Chorale, Art Club

Plans for the Fall: University of Delaware Nursing Program

What she appreciates most about going to a Catholic high school: I appreciate that we are able to learn about religion and participate in mass. I grew up going to public school and it was a welcome change when I got to a Catholic high school.