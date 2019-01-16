Homeownership Classes to Begin in Atlantic City

Starting next week and continuing into March, the Parish of Saint Monica in Atlantic City will host Affordable Homeownership Classes, geared to helping individuals learn more about the process to own and maintain a home.

The six two-hour classes, each week on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. beginning on January 24 and ending on March 7, are sponsored by the Home Initiative, a non-profit corporation in New Jersey dedicated to affordable housing and homeownership education.

The organization hopes attendees “get confidence, as they move forward to homeownership,” said Mosheh Math, a co-founder of the non-profit.

Classes will focus on such topics as the mortgage process, budgeting, and responsible home ownership. Guest speakers will include a credit counselor, realtors, home inspectors, loan officers, and more.

At the end of the course, a Certificate of Completion will be handed out.

The classes are free to all, and will be held at Saint Michael’s Quaremba Hall, 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City. To register, call 609-748-3600.