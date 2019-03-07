James Lanahan charts a new course

James Lanahan — affectionately known to his colleagues as “El Jefe,” “Captain Jim” or “Mr. Lanahan” — spent the past 18 years as a builder. His tools were not hammers or power saws, and his structures were not skyscrapers or shopping malls. Jim Lanahan was a builder of community, of relationships, of people and of the church.

He officially retired this past month.

Lanahan has been a fundraiser for more than 38 years for educational institutions, hospitals and faith-based organizations, and in 2000, he began working in the Office of Development in the Diocese of Camden. He quickly proved invaluable not only as a fundraiser, but as a mentor and quick-witted ally. He took over as director in 2006.

Although the number of diocesan parishioners has decreased, Lanahan has helped Annual Diocesan Appeal grow by more than 25 percent. Thanks to his insistence on building relationships, the average gift per donor has increased by 20 percent. And, among countless other initiatives, he petitioned for and helped launch a $50M capital campaign that will ensure the future stability and growth of the diocese and the communities it serves.

Kevin Hickey, executive director of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden, was quick to praise his colleague of 15 years.

“Jim is a true gentleman. We hear that word a lot, but that’s what comes to mind when I think of Jim. He is a kind man, patient, tireless … I have learned a lot from him, personally and professionally. Jim’s job was difficult, but he stayed animated by his spiritual life. He recognized the spirituality of fundraising — by asking someone to give money, you are inviting them to share in a ministry. It wasn’t a cliché to him. He was proud of the church, of the Catholic schools, Catholic Charities … and of the diocese.”

Contemplatively, he continued, “I look at the money that’s come to Catholic Charities over the past 19 years under his leadership — the conservative number is $39 million. That represents thousands and thousands of people who have been helped because of him.”

To Lanahan, the best part of philanthropic fundraising was knowing that monies raised would ultimately benefit those who need it most.

Laughing, and reflecting on his first job as a fundraiser for a hospital 35 years ago, he said, “I knew then that I couldn’t be a doctor. But I could raise money that would help the doctors help others. And at the diocese, I don’t think I could be a social worker, either. But I have other strengths, and knowing that I could use them to ultimately help those who need it … that was rewarding.”

Lanahan’s work has extended well beyond raising money. Many have pointed to him as a leader, a mentor, and also the first to lend a word of encouragement or piece of advice should things go sideways. He recognizes the talents of others and emboldens them to realize and develop those gifts further.

Sheila McGirl, former associate director of Development who worked alongside of Jim for several years, remarked, “He was a real teacher for me. The biggest lesson I learned from him is also his favorite quote: ‘If people define situations as real, they are real in their consequences.’

“For me, it reminded me to always consider the other person’s circumstances. We all come from a different place. … I am so grateful for this lesson.”

McGirl and his other colleagues remained fiercely loyal to Lanahan over many years, recognizing him as someone to be deeply admired and respected.

Said Lanahan, “Our church teaches us family is where it all begins — norms, values, attitudes, beliefs. Belief in a loving, forgiving God. Life in a community of believers, where how you treat your colleagues is more important than how smart you are or what you have accomplished.”

Lanahan is quick to express gratitude to those with whom he’s worked and encountered over the years: his staff, volunteers, the pastors of the diocese, parishioners, and many others. In addition, he points to the Holy Spirit. “Over the years, one thing that I have learned and experienced more than any other is the presence of the Holy Spirit. Whenever two or more are gathered, She is in their midst. She is also there to guide us in unseen ways.”

As an avid sailor, Lanahan knows the importance of charting a course when setting out on a new journey. And he knows his North Star — his beloved family and beloved church. So this next phase of his life journey will include more time for his role as a father, grandfather, husband, parishioner, volunteer fundraiser, mentor and sailor. He will continue to fundraise for Bishop Dennis Sullivan’s Annual House of Charity Appeal. He sits on the finance council of his parish, chairs the pastoral council and serves as a certified peer volunteer of the Amputation Coalition of America.

Indeed, there will be no drifting or lying at anchor for this Old Salt.