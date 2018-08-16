Knights help Helpers

Louis DiLoreto (back row, center), Grand Knight of Council 12833 at Mater Ecclesiae Church in Berlin, presents a check for $1,000 to several volunteers and clients of Helpers of God’s Precious Infants, one of two pro-life organizations to benefit from this year’s Baby Bottle Campaign at the parish. Last month the Helpers opened Helpers Academy, a pregnancy resource center on Broadway in Gloucester City, where pregnant women in need and their families can receive emotional support, as well as help in obtaining a job, education, housing and drug treatment. It’s a place where they can also discuss adoption options. For more information about the Helpers and their work, call 856-207-6037 or email info@helpersnj.org