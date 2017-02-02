Marching in Washington

Marching in Washington
, February 2, 2017

The March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 27 became a youth movement for the Diocese of Camden and other faith communities around the globe, with youth groups and campus ministries making the trip down I-95 to fight for life.
Photos by Alan M. Dumoff, John Kalitz, Peter G. Sánchez and Mike Walsh

On the corner of Constitution and New Jersey (fittingly), Bishop Dennis Sullivan greeted and encouraged marchers from his Diocese of Camden on their way to Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to repeal Roe v. Wade.

