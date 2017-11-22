Marketing the topic at Catholic Business Breakfast Dec. 8 0 by admin November 22, 2017

Pam Boyd, co-founder and president of Thomas/Boyd Communications, a full-service marketing communications firm based in Moorestown, N.J., will be the guest speaker at the Catholic Business of South Jersey December breakfast.

It will be held Friday, Dec. 8, 7:30-9 a.m. at Woodcrest Country Club, 300 East Evesham Road, Cherry Hill.

The award-winning Thomas/Boyd Communications, established in 1998, has a client portfolio that includes health care institutions, nonprofit organizations and Fortune 500 companies.

Boyd has spent her entire career in the marketing communications field, working in various positions at advertising and public relations firms. At Thomas/Boyd, she is responsible for business operations, business development, client relations and overall communications strategy for the agency’s diverse client base.

Boyd has a proven track record in generating exceptional media coverage and exposure for her clients in diverse industries. She provides the strategy, groundwork and energy to help advance her clients and their causes. Boyd has handled high-level announcements from new business formations to health care initiatives. Her work has been recognized by a number of professional industry and trade associations.

Throughout her career, Boyd has been recognized with numerous awards, including: Jersey Man/Philly Man, “Woman of the Year,” 2015; South Jersey Biz “Woman to Watch,” 2012; NJBIZ “Best 50 Women in Business,” 2011; Woman Business Owner of the Year, National Association of Women Business Owners – South Jersey Chapter, 2010; 40 Under 40 Award Winner, Philadelphia Business Journal, 2002; and 40 Under 40 Award Winner, NJBIZ, 2002.

Boyd is dedicated to providing her time and expertise to local organizations. She serves on the Board of Trustees Executive Committee, Southern New Jersey Development Council; Emeritus Board, YMCA of Burlington and Camden Counties; Board of Trustees, South Jersey Food Bank and advisory board member, NJ Aid for Animals. Previously, she served on the Board of Education for Burlington County Institute of Technology; Board of Trustees, Alice Paul Centennial Foundation; and Board of Trustees, The Animal Orphanage.

Boyd holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in corporate public relations from Rowan University. She resides in Medford with her husband and their two sons.

To register go to goo.gl/5w4zPX or contact Sheila McGirl at sheila.mcgirl@camdendiocese.org or 856-583-6195.