Marking the anniversary, after weeks of spiritual preparation

Last Saturday, May 13 at Our Lady of Peace Parish in Williamstown was one of the local parishes where the faithful gathered to mark the 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima’s appearance to three shepherd children in Portugal.

The 7 p.m. celebration at Saint Mary Church included a candlelight rosary, and Mass celebrated by Father Christopher Bakey, parochial vicar.

During the weeks leading up to May 13, parishioners had devoted themselves to spending time in prayer, and reading “33 Days to Morning Glory,” a book by Father Michael Gaitley, MIC, which is designed for those preparing to consecrate and entrust themselves to the heart of Mary, and, like her, trust in God’s will for their lives.

Following the example of the two Fatima visionaries, Jacinta and Francisco, who were canonized by Pope Francis on the same day, the church’s men and women have “offered themselves up to her, to get closer to God,” remarked Father Bakey. “In nourishing ourselves with the spirituality of the Blessed Mother, we cut out the material junk of our lives and focus our lives on Jesus.”