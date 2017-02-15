Married/Engaged

Worldwide Marriage Encounter, South Jersey: A Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend, enrichment for married couples of all ages who want to take time out of their busy lives to renew their love for each other in a positive and private setting. Upcoming 2017 weekends: April 21-23; Oct. 20-22 and Dec. 8-10. Website: www.wwme-southjersey.org; email: applications@wwme-southjersey.org; phone: 609-741-8012.

Engaged couples, “Preparing to Live in Love,” marriage preparation, recommended by the Diocese of Camden, with married mentor couple. Select “Preparing to Live in Love” at www.livinginlove.org or contact Mary Lou Hughes, Office of Lifelong Formation, 856-583-2903.

Help for Troubled Marriages: If you are considering separation or divorce, Retrouvaille can help. Information: 800-470-2230; website: www.HelpOurMarriage.com (www.retrouvaille.org).