May Crownings at Knights Mass and at school

May Crownings at Knights Mass and at school
, May 24, 2018

Bishop Dennis Sullivan, Father Joseph D. Wallace, pastor of Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood, and principal Sister Sheila Murphy (front row, left), pose for a photo with students and faculty of Cape Trinity Catholic Regional School.
Photos by James A. McBride

The Knights of Columbus’ New Jersey State Council’s opening Mass for their annual state convention on May 18 included a May Crowning. Below, Bishop Sullivan talks to students of Cape Trinity Catholic Regional School.

WILDWOOD — On May 18 in the Church of Saint Ann, Bishop Dennis Sullivan, with Bishop Paul G. Bootkoski, State Chaplain, and Father Joseph D. Wallace, pastor of Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, celebrated the Knights of Columbus’ New Jersey State Council’s opening Mass for their annual state convention.

The bishop of Camden got a laugh at the beginning of his homily when he brought up the recent changes in the Knights’ new Fourth Degree regalia. “I’m not a fan of the beret but in the rain, it works better than the plumes,” he joked on the rain-soaked Friday morning.

Speaking of the day’s Gospel reading, when Jesus asks Peter three times if he loves him, Bishop Sullivan noted that the passage describes “the rehabilitation of Peter, whom Jesus brings back to life.”

Just as the Savior did with his disciple, “Jesus gives us many opportunities to show our love to him, and renew our love for him,” he said, urging each Knight to be “a good father, grandfather, husband and supporter of your order. You have been given a mission — to be a man of faith and action.”

As in past years, the Knights Mass included a May Crowning. A few hours later, Bishop Sullivan visited students at nearby Cape Trinity Catholic School for their annual May Crowning.

He greeted students individually as they arrived in the auditorium, and praised them for their love and devotion to the mother of Jesus.

The school’s student council president, Gavin Rosenello, and vice president, Oscar Catanese, were heartened and encouraged by the bishop’s visit,

“He’s our spiritual leader,” Oscar said, adding that, “at a stressful time for the school right now (with the end near and exams coming up), he was a major influence.”

Gavin agreed, saying that “it was good to connect with the bishop on a personal level, when he shook our hands and asked us our names.”

A more intimate and spiritual encounter between the bishop and school students took place later in the day, when he presided over confirmation at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish.

Categories: Catholic School News, Catholic Schools, Latest News

About Author

Peter G. Sánchez

Peter G. Sánchez

Related Articles

Post office renamed in honor of fallen soldier

Post office renamed in honor of fallen soldier

The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule

Pastors find enthusiastic volunteer support and generous donors

Pastors find enthusiastic volunteer support and generous donors

Bishop Sullivan tours local hospital

Bishop Sullivan tours local hospital

Surprise award for Archbishop Damiano School

Surprise award for Archbishop Damiano School

Three Camden priests honored in Jerusalem with Pilgrim Shell

Three Camden priests honored in Jerusalem with Pilgrim Shell

‘Go Green’ educates students; provides discounted electric rates

‘Go Green’ educates students; provides discounted electric rates

New ministry uses Respect Life Month to get started

New ministry uses Respect Life Month to get started