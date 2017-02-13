Meeting/Program/Seminar

Holy Eucharist Parish is sponsoring a downsizing panel discussion at St. Mary’s Villa, 220 St. Mary’s Drive, Cherry Hill, Wednesday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m. A panel of experts will offer advice on de-cluttering, packing and moving. RSVP Ami Feller, 856-419-8718.

St. Bridget University Parish, 125 Church St., Glassboro, “Anti-Aging of the Heart and the Brain,” Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the church hall, presented by Dr. Nicholas Depace, M.D., Board Certified Cardiologist specializing in all aspects of the heart and author of a newly published research program on anti-aging of the heart and the brain. Free admission; refreshments provided.

Our Lady of Victory Group, lay Dominicans meet at 9 a.m. every fourth Sunday at Saint John of God Campus, Saint John Neumann Parish, North Cape May. For more information contact Mr. Robert L. Ellis, O.P., 609-8867081 or pb1012@comcast.net

St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Gibbsboro, annual “Messages From the Heart” woman’s event, Thursday Feb. 23, beginning at 9:15 a.m. with registration and continental breakfast. Msgr. Louis Marucci will provide a Musical Interlude followed with the Opening Prayer. Keynote speaker, Carol Mullins, AM session: “Thou Shall Laugh.” During lunch, Colleen from the Sassy Apple will display her custom and ready-made jewelry. After lunch Joan Sandell will highlight the day with her topic, “The Three Campfires of Peter.” Cost: $28.50, $35 after Feb. 12. Hot lunch provided. For more information call Angela, 856-651-0544 or email fieni1234@gmail.com

Maris Stella Retreat Center Harvey Cedars, Intensive Dream Workshop, “Dreams as Spiritual Practice,” Friday, April 7-Sunday, April 9. This intensive program assists in understanding dream work as true religious practice for discernment and prayer. Weekend will include four workshop periods, opportunity to attend the vigil Mass Saturday evening, and personal prayer and integration time. Presenter: Don Bisson, FMS, is a Marist Brother based in New York. He is a spiritual director, trainer and supervisor of directors. He is widely respected as a commentator and workshop leader on the interrelationship of spirituality and psychology. For More information call Sr. Pat 609-494-2917 or email pdotzauer@comcast.net Registration due: March 25.

St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, Forgiveness Prayer Workshop, Therese Saulnier, facilitator, Saturday, March 18, Quinn Hall, 100th St. and 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. Registration, coffee 8:30 a.m., workshop begins at 9 a.m. Lunch at noon, closing prayer, 3:30, Mass at St. Paul Church, 4 p.m. Registration requested, contact Madeline Baxter, mbaxter254@gmail.com or 941-962-0116.

Ministry of Motherhood invites women of all ages and stages of life to join. Call or text Alice, 609-408-2194 with any questions or email ministryofmotherhood@yahoo.com to be added to the email list.