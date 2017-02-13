Meeting/Program/Seminar
Holy Eucharist Parish is sponsoring a downsizing panel discussion at St. Mary’s Villa, 220 St. Mary’s Drive, Cherry Hill, Wednesday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m. A panel of experts will offer advice on de-cluttering, packing and moving. RSVP Ami Feller, 856-419-8718.
St. Bridget University Parish, 125 Church St., Glassboro, “Anti-Aging of the Heart and the Brain,” Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the church hall, presented by Dr. Nicholas Depace, M.D., Board Certified Cardiologist specializing in all aspects of the heart and author of a newly published research program on anti-aging of the heart and the brain. Free admission; refreshments provided.
Our Lady of Victory Group, lay Dominicans meet at 9 a.m. every fourth Sunday at Saint John of God Campus, Saint John Neumann Parish, North Cape May. For more information contact Mr. Robert L. Ellis, O.P., 609-8867081 or pb1012@comcast.net
St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Gibbsboro, annual “Messages From the Heart” woman’s event, Thursday Feb. 23, beginning at 9:15 a.m. with registration and continental breakfast. Msgr. Louis Marucci will provide a Musical Interlude followed with the Opening Prayer. Keynote speaker, Carol Mullins, AM session: “Thou Shall Laugh.” During lunch, Colleen from the Sassy Apple will display her custom and ready-made jewelry. After lunch Joan Sandell will highlight the day with her topic, “The Three Campfires of Peter.” Cost: $28.50, $35 after Feb. 12. Hot lunch provided. For more information call Angela, 856-651-0544 or email fieni1234@gmail.com
Maris Stella Retreat Center Harvey Cedars, Intensive Dream Workshop, “Dreams as Spiritual Practice,” Friday, April 7-Sunday, April 9. This intensive program assists in understanding dream work as true religious practice for discernment and prayer. Weekend will include four workshop periods, opportunity to attend the vigil Mass Saturday evening, and personal prayer and integration time. Presenter: Don Bisson, FMS, is a Marist Brother based in New York. He is a spiritual director, trainer and supervisor of directors. He is widely respected as a commentator and workshop leader on the interrelationship of spirituality and psychology. For More information call Sr. Pat 609-494-2917 or email pdotzauer@comcast.net Registration due: March 25.
St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, Forgiveness Prayer Workshop, Therese Saulnier, facilitator, Saturday, March 18, Quinn Hall, 100th St. and 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. Registration, coffee 8:30 a.m., workshop begins at 9 a.m. Lunch at noon, closing prayer, 3:30, Mass at St. Paul Church, 4 p.m. Registration requested, contact Madeline Baxter, mbaxter254@gmail.com or 941-962-0116.
Ministry of Motherhood invites women of all ages and stages of life to join. Call or text Alice, 609-408-2194 with any questions or email ministryofmotherhood@yahoo.com to be added to the email list.
The Polish American Citizen Club (P.A.C.C.) is searching for new members. A meeting place to get together with old friends, share old memories and stories, and enjoy Polish Pride. To join log onto the P.A.C.C. website: www.pacc1914.org and/or email gsacchetti53@yahoo.com. Just a short application away to make new memories and new friends.
St. Mary, Cherry Hill: G.I.F.T. Ministry Book Discussion Group meets the First Monday of each month, at 1 p.m., in the Parish Hall. For more info, contact Kathleen, 856-424-0955 or krandopastoralassociate@verizon.net.
Mary, Queen of All Saints, Pennsauken, Half Century Jets, Senior Citizen Club. All seniors are welcome. For more information call Mary Jane, 856-456-0173 or Dot, 856-309-1154.
Prayer Shawl Ministry, third Wednesday of each month, St. Joseph the Worker Parish Center, Haddon Twp., at 1 and 7 p.m. For more information, call Sally Howley, 856-428-0191.
The Community of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites of St. Teresa of Jesus meets every First Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Church, Bridgeton, New Jersey. For more information contact: Frances Woolbert, OCDS, President, 609-625-5139 or John Kudlick, OCDS, Director of Formation, 302-353-6821.
Divine Mercy Secular Franciscan Fraternity monthly meetings on the third Sunday of each month at 1 p.m., St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Absecon. For more information contact Kathy Agosto, OFS, 609-805-7503 or Kathy61053@aol.com
St. Mary Church, Cherry Hill: Prayer Shawl Ministry meets the first and third Thursdays of every month, from 1:00-3:00pm in the Parish Hall, room 103. Come, share your talent and have some fun as you knit/crochet a blanket/shawl to enfold and comfort someone in need. For information contact Kathleen (856-424-0955 or krandopastoralassociate@verizon.net).
Women’s Discernment Group, sponsored by the Office of the Delegate for Women Religious, Diocese of Camden, for single Catholic women, 17-35 years of age, who wonder if God is calling them to vowed life in the Church. The group meets the first Monday of the month at Franciscan Sisters’ Mother Mary Joseph Micarelli Center of Hospitality, 1215 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill from 7-9 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, send an email to sisterdiannafmij@yahoo.com or call 856-848-6049.
Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Glassboro: The Prayer Group, Friends of Blessed M. Catherine Troiani (BCT) meetings: Led by Sister Dorothy. For more information, contact Sister Dorothy, 856-228-4331 ext. 106 (day time) or email sisterdorothy@ourladyofhopenj.org