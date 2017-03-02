Memorial Mass for Father Robert J. Dunphy

Memorial Mass for Father Robert J. Dunphy
, March 2, 2017

Father James Dabrowski, pastor of Saint Simon Stock Parish, Berlin, will celebrate a memorial Mass for Father Robert J. Dunphy.

The Mass will be on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m., at Saint Simon Stock Parish, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin. Light refreshments will follow the Mass.

Father Dunphy died at his home in Rhode Island late November 2016. From 1989-94, he was pastor of Saint Rose of Lima, Newfield, after which he served as pastor of Sacred Heart, Mount Ephraim, for 16 years, until 2010.

