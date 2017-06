More priest personnel changes announced

Bishop Sullivan announces priest personnel changes as follows:

Father Adam J. Cichoski from Newly Ordained to Language Studies at the Mexican American Catholic College, San Antonio, Texas, effective June 16.

Father Francis W. Danella, OSFS continues as Pastor, Our Lady Star of the Sea, Cape May, effective July 1.

Father Michael P. Rush continues as pastor, Saint Damien, Ocean City, effective July 1.

Father John J. Vignone continues as Pastor, Saint Katharine Drexel, Egg Harbor Township, effective July 1.