Natural Family Planning

, February 15, 2017

Learn Natural Family Planning at your convenience with the Self-Paced Online Course or the Virtual Live Online Courses.  Natural family planning education gives couples the tools to plan or postpone pregnancy effectively and naturally using fertility awareness and is in accord with Catholic church teaching. Learn about the benefits and see what other couples are saying at www.ccli.org.  Register for Courses at the Couple to Couple League registration page: register.ccli.org

