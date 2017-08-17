New candidates

New candidates
, August 17, 2017

Above, Bishop Dennis Sullivan and new candidates gather for a photo with all of the seminarians of the Diocese of Camden after celebrating the annual Mass for new candidates at Our Lady of the Angels Church in Cape May Court House on Aug. 13. The diocese currently has the highest number of men studying for the priesthood in more than a decade. Below, the bishop stands with Thomas Piro, left, and Nick DiMunzio. Piro and DiMunzio will be entering Saint Andrew College Seminary, Seton Hall University, East Orange, in the fall.
Photos by James A. McBride

