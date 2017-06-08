New pastors and new Vicar for Clergy

Bishop Dennis Sullivan announced the appointment of Father Nicholas Dudo, currently pastor of Galloway’s Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, to Vicar for Clergy and In Residence Holy Angels, Woodbury, effective July 1.

He also has announced four new pastors for the Diocese of Camden, all effective July 1:

— Father Peter M. Idler from part-time parochial vicar for Hispanic Ministry, Saint Maximilian Kolbe, Marmora and All Saints Millville; part-time chaplain, Federal Correctional Institute, Fairton and in-residence, All Saints, Millville to pastor, All Saints, Millville. He will continue ministry at the Federal Correctional Institute in Fairton.

— Father Edward J. Maher from pastor, Saint Mary, Cherry Hill, to pastor, Saint Thomas the Apostle, Brigantine.

— Father Edward F. Namiotka from pastor, Saint Joseph, Somers Point, to pastor, Holy Angels, Woodbury.

— Father Paul A. Olszewski from pastor, All Saints, Millville, to pastor, Saint Mary, Cherry Hill .

All pastor appointments are for a six-year term

Father Dudo succeeds Father Terry Odien, who recently retired after serving in the position since 2006. Father Dudo, as Vicar for Clergy, represents Bishop Sullivan in matters pertaining to the life and ministry of priests, the continuing education and formation of priests, and care for the retired priests of the diocese.

Father Dudo, 53, studied in Rome and at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia. He was ordained by Bishop Joseph Galante on June 14, 2008.

Since 2012, he has been pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Before that, he was pastor of Assumption, Galloway from 2011-12.

He served as parochial vicar at Saint Agnes, Blackwood (2009-10); and Our Lady of Hope, Blackwood (2010-11).

Father Dudo has served on the Vocation Advisory Board; Presbyteral Council; and College of Consultors.

Father Idler, 47, has ministered in Millville since last summer.

Educated at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, he was ordained on July 5, 1997 in Camden by Bishop James T. McHugh.

In nearly 20 years as a priest, Father Idler has served as parochial vicar at Saint Patrick, Woodbury (1998-2002); Saint Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights (2002-03, 2013-15); Immaculate Conception, Bridgeton (2004-06); and Holy Family, Sewell.

He has been part-time parochial vicar at Immaculate Conception, Bridgeton (2004-06); Saint Rose of Lima (2015-16); and Saint Joachim, Bellmawr (2015-16).

Father Idler’s other assignments include part-time chaplain at Bridgeton Hospital; chaplain of Sacred Heart High School in Vineland; and a member of the Marian Commission.

Father Maher, 66, has been at Saint Mary in Cherry Hill since 2010, ministering as parochial vicar from then until 2012, and pastor from 2012 until his new assignment.

After attending Immaculate Conception Seminary in Mahwah, N.J, he was ordained on May 30, 1981 by Bishop George H. Guilfoyle.

Father Maher was pastor at Saint Francis de Sales, Barrington, serving from 2004-2010.

His other ministry work includes time as parochial vicar at Saint John, Collingswood (1981-85); Sacred Heart, Vineland (1985-88); Saint James, Ventnor (1988-92); Most Holy Redeemer, Westville Grove (1992-96); Saint Vincent de Paul, Mays Landing (1996-2001); and Christ the King, Haddonfield (2001-04).

Father Namiotka, 56, has been pastor at Saint Joseph since 2011.

Born in Philadelphia, he studied at Saint Charles Borromeo in Philadelphia and was ordained on May 16, 1987 in Wildwood by Bishop Guilfoyle.

His other pastorships include Queen of Angels Parish, Landisville (2005-11), and Saint Mary, Malaga (2009-11).

Father Namiotka has also been involved in education, as teacher and assistant principal at Saint Joseph in Hammonton, and vice-principal, principal and president at Sacred Heart in Vineland.

Father Olszewski, 58, from Pompton Plains, N.J., has served as pastor in Millville for seven years.

Educated at Saint Charles Borromeo in Philadelphia, he was ordained on May 22, 1993 by Bishop James T. McHugh.

He has served as pastor in Millville at Saint Mary Magdalen (2004-10), and Saint John Bosco (2010).

Before that, he was parochial vicar at Saint Lawrence, Lindenwold, 1993-98; Incarnation, Mantua (1998-2003), and Saint Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights (2003-04).

His other assignments include chaplain at Gloucester Catholic High School, and the Diocesan Liturgical Commission.