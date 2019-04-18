New principal named for Holy Spirit High School

Holy Spirit High School, Absecon has announced the hiring of Dr. Thomas J. Farren, Sr. as principal.

On April 16, Dr. Farren was formally introduced to students, faculty, administration, board of trustees, and area priests. He will begin July 1.

The new principal comes from Saint Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia, where he has served in many capacities since 2000, most recently as internal coordinator for Middle States Accreditation, director of the Pre-Prep Tutoring Program, and Spanish instructor.

In prior years, he was rugby head coach, chair of the Modern Language Department and assistant director of Campus Ministry at Saint Joseph’s Prep. He is also a former member of the Abington Township Board of Commissioners in Abington, Pennsylvania, and has held adjunct professor positions at Montgomery County Community College and Chestnut Hill College.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Farren to the Holy Spirit family,” said school president Father Perry Cherubini. “Dr. Farren is a lifelong product of Catholic education. His extensive experience in Catholic education on both the high school and college levels positions him to shepherd Holy Spirit into and beyond a century of academic excellence through a values-based Catholic education.”

Mary Boyle, superintendent of the Diocese of Camden’s Office of Catholic Schools, stated that she is “so pleased to welcome Dr. Farren to Holy Spirit High School and the ministry of Catholic secondary educational ministry in the Diocese of Camden.”

“We are blessed and delighted to have someone with the depth and breadth of education and experience that Dr. Farren brings to Holy Spirit,” she said. “I know that he will find tremendous support from the Board of Trustees, the faculty and members of the administrative team, as well as the Catholic community in Atlantic County.”

Holy Spirit High School Board Chair Thomas E. Reynolds thanked the school’s search committee for its leadership during the extensive search that led to Dr. Farren.

“As Holy Spirit approaches its centennial in 2022 this key leadership hire positions our school with renewed energy, focus and vision to the future with a well-rounded individual who values, lives and celebrates our unique Catholic identity (and) can relate to the needs of today’s young families, who are the future of this institution,” Reynolds said.

Dr. Farren graduated from Georgetown University School of Business in 1998 with a B.S.B.A., and received his master of arts in bilingual/bicultural studies from LaSalle University in 2004. He earned a certificate in executive administration from the University of Pennsylvania in 2007, and an interdisciplinary doctorate in education program for educational leaders from Saint Joseph’s University in 2015.

“As principal, I look forward to supporting the already great work of the faculty and staff of Holy Spirit High School and continuing that work, challenged by Pope Francis to educate our students with a values-based Catholic education,” Dr. Farren said.