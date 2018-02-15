No Catholic Star Herald next week

No Catholic Star Herald next week
, February 15, 2018

The Catholic Star Herald will not be published on Feb. 23. The next issue will be dated March 2.

Categories: Latest News

About Author

Carmela Malerba

Carmela Malerba

Related Articles

Former pitcher Dickie Noles speaks at parish workshop

Former pitcher Dickie Noles speaks at parish workshop

The preparation and the devastation

The preparation and the devastation

Arthur Heintz, diocesan employee for 45 years, dies

Arthur Heintz, diocesan employee for 45 years, dies

A Message from the Bishop – The debate is about Catholic identity, not contraception

A Message from the Bishop – The debate is about Catholic identity, not contraception

New structure, leadership set for diocesan deaneries

New structure, leadership set for diocesan deaneries

Memorial Mass for Father Dunphy

Memorial Mass for Father Dunphy

Preston Williams, active in parish and diocesan work, dies

Preston Williams, active in parish and diocesan work, dies

Holy Door Pilgrimage

Holy Door Pilgrimage