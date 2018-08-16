CLICK HERE FOR ADVERTISEMENT RATES
No Star Herald next week
by Carmela Malerba
,
August 16, 2018
The Catholic Star Herald will not be published on Aug. 24. The next issue will be dated Aug. 31.
