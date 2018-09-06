On Day 1, an enthusiastic welcome

Catholic schools in the Diocese of Camden opened their doors and welcomed students for the 2018-19 school year on Sept. 5. Second graders stand behind the welcome sign that the Home & School Association provided the children for the first day of the new school year at Saint Vincent de Paul Regional School, Mays Landing.
A group of students stops for a photo on their way to class at Good Shepherd Regional School, Collingswood. Photo by James A. McBride
Students of Saint Mary, Williamstown, are cheered on by the school cheerleaders.
Sister Bianca Camilleri, a Franciscan Missionary of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, greets a student at Saint Michael the Archangel Regional School, Clayton. Photo by Mike Walsh