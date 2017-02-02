On the March this year, a more jubilant mood

Fifty-six youth and adult chaperones, and one reporter, peeled out of Saint Mary Church, Our Lady of Peace Parish in Williamstown at 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, headed to Washington, D.C. for the 44th March for Life.

This reporter has been on the March for Life many times before, but this one felt different. A renewed energy, and enthusiasm to show support for human life. Especially among the youth. The recitation of the rosary, Marian hymns, signs (“Choose Life,” “We Are The Pro-Life Generation”) and overall attitude of those around me, young and old, whether on the mall or walking up Constitution Avenue, seemed more boisterous than before. The renewed fervor was palpable.

Emma Strauss, a member of the John Paul II youth group of Our Lady of Peace, found it “amazing that so many people, especially youth, were all together for the same cause. The youth are keeping the church alive, and making a difference in the world.”

Kim Fahy, youth minister of Saint Mary of Mount Carmel in Hammonton, made the trip to Washington with her youth, and those from Williamstown.

“I pray to see the end of abortion in my day,” she remarked.

Last Friday, it was easy to see the love of the Catholic faith in the youth from around the globe gathered in the Verizon Center for the pre-March youth rally and Mass with priests, religious and seminarians.

Showing his support for the care of all human life, Bishop Dennis Sullivan stood on the corner of Constitution and New Jersey, greeting marching youth, adults, priests, religious, and seminarians. His presence was a warm and inviting sight, a respite from the cold. He inspired all to keep running this race, to fight for all life and protect the unborn.

Peter G. Sánchez is a staff writer and social media coordinator for the Catholic Star Herald.