Ordination to the diaconate

After years of prayer, study and discernment, four men were ordained to the permanent diaconate by Bishop Dennis Sullivan.

In front of family, friends, clergy and religious, Michael G. Bortnowski, Pedro J. Espinal, Joseph Farro and Anthony J. Petillo were vested with the stole and dalmatic at Cherry Hill’s Christ Our Light Parish on Oct. 20, marking their new ministry.

The day concluded one journey for the four men and began another, as now they embark on bringing the Word of God to the faithful of South Jersey.