Ordination to the diaconate

Ordination to the diaconate
, October 25, 2018

Photo by James A. McBride
Deacons Anthony Petillo, Joseph Farro, Pedro Espinal and Michael Bortnowski in prayer during their ordination to the Order of Deacon last weekend at the Catholic Community of Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill.

After years of prayer, study and discernment, four men were ordained to the permanent diaconate by Bishop Dennis Sullivan.

In front of family, friends, clergy and religious, Michael G. Bortnowski, Pedro J. Espinal, Joseph Farro and Anthony J. Petillo were vested with the stole and dalmatic at Cherry Hill’s Christ Our Light Parish on Oct. 20, marking their new ministry.

The day concluded one journey for the four men and began another, as now they embark on bringing the Word of God to the faithful of South Jersey.

