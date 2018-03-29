Palm Sunday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Bishop Dennis Sullivan presides at a Spanish Mass on Passion (Palm) Sunday March 25, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Camden. Palm Sunday opens Holy Week, the most solemn week in the Church’s liturgical year. On this day, the Church celebrates Jesus’ entrance into the city of Jerusalem. Palms are blessed and distributed to the faithful and the Passion is read at all Masses. Photo by James A. McBride
The bishop blesses palms outside the cathedral before Mass. Photo by Mike Walsh
Palms up — A young girl holds her palm, and her stuffed animal, up during the Ministry With the Deaf Palm Sunday Mass at Holy Saviour Church, Saint Teresa Parish, Westmont. Below, Father Hugh J. Bradley blesses palms. Also pictured is Kate Slosar, director of Ministry With the Deaf and Persons with Disabilities. Photos by Alan M. Dumoff