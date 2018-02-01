Parish honors individuals for their contributions

Parish honors individuals for their contributions
, February 1, 2018

Photo by Debbie Troy
Bishop Dennis Sullivan speaks at the Falcon Fest at the Saint Rose of Lima School gym, Haddon Heights, on Jan. 27. The bishop was one of several people honored at the event. To the right of the bishop is Father E. Joseph Byerley, pastor of Saint Rose of Lima Parish.

 

Bishop Dennis Sullivan and several other individuals were honored with Achievement Awards at the Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Heights, Falcon Fest on Jan. 27.

The bishop was honored for Revitalizing Catholic Education Through Action. “Bishop Sullivan’s guidance in revitalizing the schools of the Camden Diocese has made a tremendous difference in our schools’ substantiality and growth,” the parish said.

Suzanne Zerone was honored with the Performing Arts Award. A leader of the parish choir and an instructor at Paul VI High School, Haddonfield, Zerone has performed as a soloist with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the New Jersey Philharmonic and the Delaware Opera Symphony.

The Conor O’Kane ‘05 Foundation and O’Kane Family received the Faith, Family and Friends Award. Founded after Conor died at the age of 19, the organization has raised more than $100,000 to support Catholic school scholarships.

Reginald Beckett, a leader in the Knights of Columbus and former law enforcement official, was presented with the Living the Catholic Faith Through Leadership Award. He retired from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office after 25 years of service.

Ceil Payne, a 1957 graduate of the parish school and longtime parishioner, was cited as “the unsung hero for countless Saint Rose School functions and parish activities.” She was honored with the Friend of Saint Rose Award for her hours of volunteer work.

Categories: Latest News

About Author

admin

admin

Related Articles

The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Couples Retreat Feb. 20

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Couples Retreat Feb. 20

Full of Grace – A hospital administrator with a passion for helping the city

Full of Grace – A hospital administrator with a passion for helping the city

St. Padre Pio Parish Players prepare for an encore

St. Padre Pio Parish Players prepare for an encore

Camden Diocesan Lenten Pilgrimage, Week 6

Camden Diocesan Lenten Pilgrimage, Week 6

The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule

La Fiesta de la Epifanía en Egg Harbor City

La Fiesta de la Epifanía en Egg Harbor City

Parents invited

Parents invited