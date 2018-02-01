Parish honors individuals for their contributions

Bishop Dennis Sullivan and several other individuals were honored with Achievement Awards at the Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Heights, Falcon Fest on Jan. 27.

The bishop was honored for Revitalizing Catholic Education Through Action. “Bishop Sullivan’s guidance in revitalizing the schools of the Camden Diocese has made a tremendous difference in our schools’ substantiality and growth,” the parish said.

Suzanne Zerone was honored with the Performing Arts Award. A leader of the parish choir and an instructor at Paul VI High School, Haddonfield, Zerone has performed as a soloist with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the New Jersey Philharmonic and the Delaware Opera Symphony.

The Conor O’Kane ‘05 Foundation and O’Kane Family received the Faith, Family and Friends Award. Founded after Conor died at the age of 19, the organization has raised more than $100,000 to support Catholic school scholarships.

Reginald Beckett, a leader in the Knights of Columbus and former law enforcement official, was presented with the Living the Catholic Faith Through Leadership Award. He retired from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office after 25 years of service.

Ceil Payne, a 1957 graduate of the parish school and longtime parishioner, was cited as “the unsung hero for countless Saint Rose School functions and parish activities.” She was honored with the Friend of Saint Rose Award for her hours of volunteer work.