Parish Mission

Christ the King Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, Lenten Mission: “Called into the Light – The School of Discipleship” with Rev. Richard Fragomeni, April 3, 4 and 5. Morning sessions at 8:30 a.m. in Morgan Hall and evening sessions, 7 p.m. in the church. All are welcome. Free will offering gratefully accepted. For more information, contact Carol Pisani, Pastoral Associate, 856-429-1600 x119 or pactk3@gmail.com

St. Joseph the Worker Parish Lenten Mission, March 13, 14, 15 and 16, at 7 p.m., St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Township (on the same property as Pope Paul VI High School). Rev. Richard S. Bennett, CSsR, pastor, St. Peter the Apostle Church in Philadelphia, will present “Heavenly Hash – God’s recipe to satisfy our appetite for conversion.” Mission will end with confessions on Thursday, March 16.