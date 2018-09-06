Pertaining to the Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in South Jersey

Dionysius Josephus

Dei Et Apostolicae Sedis Grata Episcopus Camdensis

DECREE

The Diocesan Bishop is charged to teach, govern, and sanctify the portion of the people of God entrusted to his care. The distinct parts of the local church of the Diocese are its parishes (Can. 374, §1), which having been entrusted to a pastor and under the authority of the Diocesan Bishop (Can. 515, §1), are where the inunediate work of ministry and the proclamation of the Gospel takes place.

Motivated to renew and enliven the local church of the Diocese of Camden, and after consulting and being given a strong recommendation from representatives of the clergy and laity of the Diocese; I instructed the development of the Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in South Jersey which will take place from March 25, 2019 to March 28, 2019 at the Harrah’s Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

Mindful of the need to ensure a thorough participation, engagement, and success of this Convocation which is being carefully planned and developed in order to impact the practice of the Catholic Faith at the parish level;

By this DECREE, a singular precept according to the norm of canon 49, I hereby enjoin all local pastors of the Diocese of Camden to attend and participate in the full Convocation, and I mandate the following as related to the Convocation:

Weekday Masses on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (March 26-28, 2019) are to be cancelled except where a priest not attending the Convocation is available. The intentions for these Masses may be fulfilled at the Masses celebrated at the Convocation. No funerals are to be scheduled on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (March 26-28, 2019). Local funeral homes are to be notified immediately. The names of the pastors’ appointed delegates are to be submitted to Donna Ottaviano, the Director of the Office of Missionary Discipleship, by October 1, 2018. Beginning on Saturday, December 1, 2018 with the Vigil Mass for the First Sunday of Advent, the Prayer for the Diocesan Convocation is to be prayed by the assembly at the conclusion of the Prayer of the Faithful at all Sunday Masses until Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bulletin announcements, which shall begin to be sent to the parishes by the Diocese following the Labor Day Holiday on September 3, 2018, are to be published as requested in order to instruct and inform Catholics within the Diocese of Camden about the nature of the Convocation.

I instruct that this DECREE be communicated immediately to the local pastors of the Diocese of Camden. All things to the contrary notwithstanding.

Given in Camden, on this 31st day of July, in the Year of Our Lord, 2018.

Dennis J. Sullivan

Bishop of Camden

in cuius fidem …

James L. Bartoloma

Chancellor