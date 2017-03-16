Pilgrim Virgin Statue in Vineland

Pilgrim Virgin Statue in Vineland
, March 16, 2017

Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Vineland will host the Pilgrim Virgin Statue in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima.

The statue will be on display in Sacred Heart Church, Landis Avenue and Myrtle Street in Vineland for the entire day on Monday, March 27. Schedule for the day begins with: 8 a.m. Mass, 8:30 a.m. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, 9 a.m. Presentation of the Story, noon rosary and Presentation of the Story, 3 p.m. Recitation of the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, 4 p.m. Rosary, 6 p.m. Rosary and Presentation of the Story, 6:40 p.m. Reposition of the Blessed Sacrament, 7 p.m. Mass.

For more information, call Christ the Good Shepherd Rectory at 856-691-9077 or 609-364-7516.

