Pilgrimage to the Holy Land February 2020
, May 24, 2019

Bishop Dennis Sullivan and Father Robert Hughes are leading a pilgrimage to the Holy Land departing from Newark, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 and returning Feb. 22. Visit all of the sites important to our Catholic Faith from Mount Carmel and the Sea of Galilee to Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

The estimated cost is $3989/pp/do from Newark, includes roundtrip airfare, all airport taxes and fuel surcharges, eight nights at centrally located first class hotels, airport transfers, transportation by air-conditioned motor coach, breakfast daily, dinner with wine daily, professional Catholic guides, all admissions per itinerary, Mass and spiritual activities daily, luggage handling (1 bag), flight bag and portfolio of travel documents. Not included are lunches, tips to guide and driver, and optional travel insurance. Optional post-tour to Assisi and Rome also available, $1299/pp.

For more information or to reserve contact anna.summers@camdendiocese.org or call 856-583-2807.

 

