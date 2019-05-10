Pilgrimage to the Holy Land

Pilgrimage to the Holy Land
, May 10, 2019

Bishop Dennis Sullivan and Father Robert Hughes are leading a departing from Philadelphia or Newark, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 and returning Feb. 22. Visit all of the sites important to our Catholic Faith from Mount Carmel and the Sea of Galilee to Jerusalem and Bethlehem.
The estimated cost is $3989/pp/do from Newark, includes roundtrip airfare, all airport taxes and fuel surcharges, eight nights at centrally located first class hotels, airport transfers, transportation by air-conditioned motor coach, breakfast daily, dinner with wine daily, professional Catholic guides, all admissions per itinerary, Mass and spiritual activities daily, luggage handling (1 bag), flight bag and portfolio of travel documents. Not included are lunches, tips to guide and driver, and optional travel insurance. Optional post-tour to Assisi and Rome also available, $1299/pp. For more information or to reserve contact anna.summers@camdendiocese.org or call 856-583-2807.

Categories: Latest News

About Author

Carmela Malerba

Carmela Malerba

Related Articles

A Message from the Bishop- 4/15/11

A Message from the Bishop- 4/15/11

Concern over the Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act

Concern over the Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act

An hour for each victim

An hour for each victim

Local journalists share views on faith and media

Local journalists share views on faith and media

Summer Mass Schedule 2016

Summer Mass Schedule 2016

A beautiful day for vocations

A beautiful day for vocations

Sister Angeline Del Corso, age 101, dies

Sister Angeline Del Corso, age 101, dies

A grandmother’s lessons about mercy

A grandmother’s lessons about mercy