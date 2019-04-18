Prison Mass

On April 17, Bishop Dennis Sullivan celebrated Mass at Camden County Correctional Facility in Camden for nearly 50 incarcerated men and women. Accompanying him was Father Michael McCue, Sister Mary Cronin (Catholic Charities’ Prison Ministry Coordinator who organized the Mass), Kevin Hickey (executive director of Catholic Charities), Matthew Davis (director of the Office of Life and Justice), Paul Abbruscato (seminarian), Kisanna Owens (Catholic Charities’ director of Prison Re-entry), and a number of prison ministry volunteers. During the Mass, Bishop Sullivan explained the significance of Holy Week, offered a message of hope to the prisoners, and led the ritual washing of feet (below), which celebrates the Last Supper of Jesus, before which he washed the feet of his apostles. Above, the bishop distributes Communion. Photos by Mary McCusker