Re-thinking what students need to know

, April 19, 2018

Photo by Debbie Troy — Teacher Cathy O’Brien discusses literature with her students at Christ the King Regional School, Haddonfield. This year a new language arts curriculum has been implemented in elementary and secondary schools throughout the Diocese of Camden. “The curriculum begins with the end in mind,” says Dr. Bill Watson, director of curriculum and assessment for South Jersey Catholic Schools. “We start by looking at what we want students to be able to do in a subject area by the end of high school and work backward. We have a big picture that can be broken down into units of study in each subject, for every grade, with the related skills our students should be acquiring.”

Categories: Catholic School News, Catholic Schools

