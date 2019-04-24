Relationships form at Catholic Business Network of South Jersey 0 by admin April 24, 2019

Linda Milano managed the production of 17,000 clear backpacks for pilgrims during Pope Francis’ historic visit to Philadelphia in 2015. It was quite a kick-start to her new business, CFB Promotional Products. Now in its fifth year, business is thriving.

Milano recognizes the importance of networking as she continues to build her business, which provides advertising specialty products to organizations of all sizes. Many of Milano’s business connections have been nurtured through the Catholic Business Network of South Jersey (CBNSJ).

“The relationships I’ve built there are solid. I’ve formed partnerships where I have done business with others and they’ve done business with me,” she said. “I try to live out my Catholic values in my business. This is a group that supports that message and those beliefs.”

Milano said she began going to CBNSJ monthly meetings because she was impressed with the speakers and topics. Relationships followed, and now she is active with CBNSJ’s “fun-raisers,” like the upcoming Dinner, Derby and Dance event on May 10. Proceeds from the event will support South Jersey Catholic Schools, consistent with the mission of CBNSJ.

Current CBNSJ president Jeff Morris has been involved with the organization since its inception in 2013. “There is a lot of room for growth,” said Morris. “We’re helping Catholic people do business together and supporting Catholic education in South Jersey.”

Most recently, CBNSJ purchased four new computers for Our Lady of Hope Regional School in Blackwood. The school suffered damage and lost computers in a recent fire.

Maureen Blom, Chief Operating Officer at RTD Financial in Cherry Hill, came to her first CBN breakfast meeting when she learned Bishop Dennis Sullivan would be the featured speaker. When she arrived she knew just one other person, but she found the group to be warm and welcoming, so she came back and got involved. Currently, Blom is the organization’s secretary and a member of the Board of Trustees.

“We decided we needed to do some fundraising,” said Blom, who helped CBN through the process of becoming an IRS recognized non-profit. She said the decision to fundraise on behalf of Catholic schools came naturally.

“It’s who we thought we were,” she said. The May 10 fundraiser will be the third event CBNSJ has sponsored on behalf of Catholic education in South Jersey.

CBNSJ is also gearing up for its June 13 business symposium in the Business Corporate Center, Rowan College at Gloucester County. The symposium is an opportunity for members and non-members to network, share and learn best practices, and strengthen the South Jersey business community. Vendors and sponsors pay a small fee to participate, and the event is free of charge for attendees.

Breakfast meetings are generally held on the second Friday of each month at Woodcrest Country Club in Cherry Hill. For more information, visit the CBNSJ website at https://cbnsj.org/

CBNSJ welcomes all ages, races and cultural backgrounds. It strives to promote community service, foster ethical practices, and create a culture of philanthropy among its members. Members aspire to reflect Christ in all facets of life — personal and professional.