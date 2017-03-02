Remembering Mother Emma Lewis

Photo by Alan M. Dumoff The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Saint John, Saint Josephine Bakhita Parish, Camden chapter organized the Mother Emma Lewis Dinner Feb. 26 at Saint Michael’s Church, Parish of Saint Monica, in Atlantic City, remembering the African-American Catholic who founded the Saint Monica Mission in Atlantic City 100 years ago. Honored that day were retired Father Overton Jones, left, and Father Gerard Marable, pastor at Saint Josephine Bakhita, who celebrated Mass before the dinner in Quaremba Hall.