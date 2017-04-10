Forever Young Group, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish will sponsor a Spring Retreat at Saint Mary-by-the-Sea Retreat House, Tuesday, May 23, beginning at 9:30 a.m., ending at 2:30 p.m. A day to reflect on Mary, Queen of Peace. Will include input, prayer, reflection, sharing, relaxing, and celebrating Eucharist as we look at Mary, a model of peace throughout her life from her call to be the mother of God to her ongoing intercession for all of us. For information call Kay, 609-729-5773.

Widows Retreat, Marianist Family Retreat Center, April 28-30. For more information, call 609-884-3829.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph will host two Women’s Wellness Weekends at St. Mary’s By The Sea Retreat House, Cape May Point, June 2-4 and Sept. 8-10. The weekend is designed to be holistic-spiritual, relaxing, rejuvenating, educational and fun. $375 includes meals, accommodations and the opportunity to participate in a variety of workshops. For more information email the SSJ Development Office at development@ssjphila.org or call 1-800-482-6510. Space is limited, early registration is encouraged.